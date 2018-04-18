BUFFALO, NY — Summer means concerts, and lots of them, for Western New Yorkers.

With great venues hosting some of music's biggest stars, we've compiled a definitive list of every show coming to WNY this summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day:

May 25:

Brain Freeman and Friends - Tralf Music Hall

PA Line - Mumford & Sons Tribute Night with Farewells - Buffalo Iron Works

Bachman and Turner - The Seneca Niagara Events Center at Seneca Niagara Casino

David Pressley - Sportsmen’s Tavern

May 26:

Journey and Def Leppard - KeyBank Center

Journey and Def Leppard After Party with Hair Nation - Buffalo Iron Works

The Decemberists - Artpark

Post Malone with 21 Savage - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

May 29:

Brockhampton - Town Ballroom

May 30:

The Howlin Brothers - Sportsmen’s Tavern

May 31:

Zach Deputy - Tralf Music Hall

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel - Riviera Theatre

June 1:

Traveling Wilburys Tribute - Tralf Music Hall

Acrobat, The U2 Tribute Show - Riviera Theatre

June 2:

Nathaniel Rateliff - Artpark

Tech N9ne - Town Ballroom

Fran Cosmo - Riviera Theatre

Natural Wonder - Bears Den at Seneca Niagara Casino

Vik and the Afterglows - Tralf Music Hall

Everyone Orchestra w/ Special Guests - Buffalo Iron Works

June 3:

Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - Sportsmen’s Tavern

Everyone Orchestra w/ Special Guests - Buffalo Iron Works

Kendrick Lamar with SZA and Schoolboy Q - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center — Concert details

June 6:

Richard Buckner - Sportsmen’s Tavern

Big Mean Sound Machine with Miller & The Other Sinners - Larkin Square

Mighty WurliTzer Concert & Silent Film: Jelani Eddington - Riviera Theatre

June 7:

Mary Lambert - Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo

Black Pistol Fire - Buffalo Iron Works

Method Man & Redman, Canalside

June 8:

Taste of Country Concert - Coca-Cola Field

Jack White - Artpark

American Graffiti Tribute - Riviera Theatre

June 9:

Batavia Bourbon and Whiskey Fest - Batavia Downs

Okkervil River - The Waiting Room

Keith Sweat -The Seneca Niagara Events Center at Seneca Niagara Casino

June 10:

Gaelic Storm -Tralf Music Hall

June 11:

Street Dogs - Mohawk Place

June 12:

Steven Tyler - Artpark

Ben Caplan & The Casual Smokers - Buffalo Iron Works

June 13:

Buffalo Blues Benefit for Veterans - Larkin Square

Rock Show, Nerds Gone Wild - Gateway Harbor Park

June 14: