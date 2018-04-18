BUFFALO, NY — Summer means concerts, and lots of them, for Western New Yorkers.
With great venues hosting some of music's biggest stars, we've compiled a definitive list of every show coming to WNY this summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day:
May 25:
- Brain Freeman and Friends - Tralf Music Hall
- PA Line - Mumford & Sons Tribute Night with Farewells - Buffalo Iron Works
- Bachman and Turner - The Seneca Niagara Events Center at Seneca Niagara Casino
- David Pressley - Sportsmen’s Tavern
May 26:
- Journey and Def Leppard - KeyBank Center
- Journey and Def Leppard After Party with Hair Nation - Buffalo Iron Works
- The Decemberists - Artpark
- Post Malone with 21 Savage - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
May 29:
- Brockhampton - Town Ballroom
May 30:
- The Howlin Brothers - Sportsmen’s Tavern
May 31:
- Zach Deputy - Tralf Music Hall
- Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel - Riviera Theatre
June 1:
- Traveling Wilburys Tribute - Tralf Music Hall
- Acrobat, The U2 Tribute Show - Riviera Theatre
June 2:
- Nathaniel Rateliff - Artpark
- Tech N9ne - Town Ballroom
- Fran Cosmo - Riviera Theatre
- Natural Wonder - Bears Den at Seneca Niagara Casino
- Vik and the Afterglows - Tralf Music Hall
- Everyone Orchestra w/ Special Guests - Buffalo Iron Works
June 3:
- Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - Sportsmen’s Tavern
- Everyone Orchestra w/ Special Guests - Buffalo Iron Works
- Kendrick Lamar with SZA and Schoolboy Q - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center — Concert details
June 6:
- Richard Buckner - Sportsmen’s Tavern
- Big Mean Sound Machine with Miller & The Other Sinners - Larkin Square
- Mighty WurliTzer Concert & Silent Film: Jelani Eddington - Riviera Theatre
June 7:
- Mary Lambert - Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo
- Black Pistol Fire - Buffalo Iron Works
- Method Man & Redman, Canalside
June 8:
- Taste of Country Concert - Coca-Cola Field
- Jack White - Artpark
- American Graffiti Tribute - Riviera Theatre
June 9:
- Batavia Bourbon and Whiskey Fest - Batavia Downs
- Okkervil River - The Waiting Room
- Keith Sweat -The Seneca Niagara Events Center at Seneca Niagara Casino
June 10:
- Gaelic Storm -Tralf Music Hall
June 11:
- Street Dogs - Mohawk Place
June 12:
- Steven Tyler - Artpark
- Ben Caplan & The Casual Smokers - Buffalo Iron Works
June 13:
- Buffalo Blues Benefit for Veterans - Larkin Square
Rock Show, Nerds Gone Wild - Gateway Harbor Park
June 14:
- Bill Kirchen - Sportsmen's Tavern
- Of Montreal - Town Ballroom
- Fitz and The Tantrums & Mikky Ekko, Canalside
June 15:
- Strictly Hip - Tralf Music Hall
- Mr. Speed: Tribute to KISS - Riviera Theatre
June 16:
- Kerfuffle - Canalside - Buffalo, NY — concert details
- Sloan (An Evening With) - Buffalo Iron Works
June 19:
- Bruce Hornsby - Artpark - Lewiston
- Dead and Company - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
June 20:
- Sun Records Tribute Night with Kickstart Rumble - Larkin Square
The Informers, ASP (All Star Project) - Gateway Harbor Park
June 21:
- Kiss The Summer Hello (Alessia Cara, Dua Lipa, Why Dont We, Jack and Jack) - Canalside
June 22:
- Ron Hawkins - 9th Ward at Babeville Buffalo
- Yellow Brick Road, A Tribute to Elton John - Riviera Theatre
June 23:
- Ron Hawkins - 9th Ward at Babeville Buffalo
- The Chicago Authority - Chicago Tribute - Sportsmen's Tavern
June 24:
- Zac Brown Band - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- FTMP Presents: Emo Night - Buffalo (Finch Edition) - Buffalo Iron Works
June 26:
- Blue Rodeo - Artpark - Lewiston, NY
- Poison - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- Xavier Rudd - Town Ballroom
- Too Many Zooz w/ Special Guests - Buffalo Iron Works
June 27:
- Dave Matthews Band - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- Rhiannon Giddens - Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo
- Wild Adriatic with The Tins - Larkin Square
Toast, Stoneflower - Gateway Harbor Park
June 28:
- Chris Stapleton - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- Sarah Borges - Sportsmen's Tavern
- Jazz is PHSH (An Evening With) - Buffalo Iron Works
- Umphrey’s McGee, Canalside
June 29:
- Dierks Bentley - Erie Insurance Arena
- Scarlet Begonias (Grateful Dead Tribute) - Buffalo Iron Works
- Beatlemagic: The Ultimate Beatles Experience - Riviera Theatre
June 30:
- Sophie B Hawkins - Bears Den at Seneca Niagara Casino
July 1:
- James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY — concert details
- DJ Pauly D - Sunset Bay Beach Club
July 3:
- Logic - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center - Darien Center, NY
- Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton - Artpark
July 5:
- Jam In The Valley - Jam In The Valley Grounds (3 day event)
- Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe - Riviera Theatre
July 6:
- Triple X – ZZ Top Tribute - RIviera Theatre
July 7:
- Tory Lanez - Town Ballroom
- JB Aaron - Sportsmen's Tavern
- Vanilla Ice & Dwayne Gretzky, Canalside
July 08:
- Heybale - Sportsmen's Tavern
July 10:
- Barenaked Ladies - Artpark
July 11:
- Workingman's Dead (Grateful Dead Tribute) - Larkin Square
Under Arrest, Chicago Authority - Gateway Harbor Park
July 12:
- Arrested Development, Canalside
July 13:
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- Will Chalmers, Tribute to Neil Diamond - Riviera Theatre
July 14:
- 5th Annual Buffalo Niagara Blues Festival - Silo City
- The Eagles - KeyBank Center
July 16:
- Beck - Albright-Knox Art Gallery
July 17:
- Tedeschi Trucks Band - Artpark
- Koffin Kats with The Goddamn Gallows - Mohawk Place
July 18:
- Kevin Gordon - Sportsmen's Tavern
- Upstate Rubdown with PA Line - Larkin Square
July 19:
- Vanessa Williams - Artpark
- Beth Hart & Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Canalside
July 20:
- Rumours - Batavia Downs
- Yanni - Shea's Performing Arts Center - Buffalo, NY
July 21:
- Lady Antebellum with Russell Dickerson - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
July 22:
- Kesha and Macklemore - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
July 24:
- Govt Mule - Artpark
- Shinedown and Godsmack - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
July 25:
- Vans Warped Tour - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- Jenny Lewis - Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo
- Diamond Axe, Kiss This (Kiss Tribute) - Gateway Harbor Park
July 26:
- Chase Rice - The Rapids Theatre
- Father John Misty & Lucy Dacus, Canalside
July 27:
- Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival - Buffalo Iron Works
- Puddle of Mudd - Batavia Downs
- Fleet Foxes - Artpark
- Bacon Brothers - Bears Den at Seneca Niagara Casino
July 28:
- Ween - Artpark - Lewiston, NY
- Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival - Buffalo Iron Works
- Tommy James & The Shondells - Riviera Theatre
July 29:
- Kingdom Bound Festival (4 day event) Darien Lake Theme Park
July 31:
- Brit Floyd - Pink Floyd Tribute - Artpark
- Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters - Buffalo Iron Works
- WAR - Riviera Theatre
August 1:
- South Buffalo Night, Brian Higgins & The Exchange Street Band with Crikwater - Larkin Square
Carl Dixon of Coney Hatch and The Guess Who sing the music of The Who with WHO ARE YOU (Who tribute) - Gateway Harbor Park
August 2:
- Dark Star Orchestra, Canalside
August 03:
- Slayer - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center - Darien Center, NY
- Three Dog Night - Batavia Downs
- Shania Twain & Garth Brooks Tribute - Riviera Theatre
- Descendents - Buffalo Riverworks
August 04:
- Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and LANco - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- Thunderstruck - Tralf Music Hall
August 05:
- Woody Pines - Sportsmen's Tavern
- Patty Smyth & Scandal - Riviera Theatre
August 06:
- Halestorm - Artpark
August 07:
- Jeff Beck - Artpark
- Chicago with REO Speedwagon - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
August 08:
- Band of Horses - Town Ballroom
- Punch Brothers - University at Buffalo Center for the Arts
- Godspeed You Black Emperor - Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo
- Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra with Slyboots - Larkin Square
H.O.F. and High Horse, R & B Review - Gateway Harbor Park
August 09:
- Rise Against - The Rapids Theatre - Niagara Falls, NY
- Chris Young - Erie County Fair
- Lindsey Stirling - Artpark
- Headstones & The Glorious Sons, Canalside
August 10:
- Slightly Stoopid - Artpark
- Jason Aldean - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- ZZ Top - Erie County Fair
- Matt Cage, Tribute to Elvis - Riviera Theatre
August 11:
- I Love The 90's Tour - Canalside
August 12:
- Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
August 14:
- Trombone Shorty - Artpark
August 15:
- New Orleans Night! The Big Easy in Buffalo Presents John Papa Gros with Buffalo Brass Machine - Larkin Square
Grateful Dans, Relics - Gateway Harbor Park
August 16:
- Miranda Lambert with Little Big Town - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
August 17:
- Soul Brothers, The Blues Brothers Tribute - Riviera Theatre
- Mighty Mighty Bosstones & Lowest of the Low, Canalside
August 18:
- Beyonce and Jay-Z - New Era Field
- 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul - The Seneca Niagara Events Center at Seneca Niagara Casino
August 19:
- Kristen Kelly - Sportsmen's Tavern
August 21:
- The Spinners - Artpark
August 22:
- OAR with Matt Nathanson - Artpark
- The Nth Power with Funktional Flow - Larkin Square
Wild & Crazy Guys, Strictly Hip - Gateway Harbor Park
August 24:
- G-Eazy with Lil Uzi Vert - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
August 26:
- Donavon Frankenreiter - Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo
August 28:
- Boy George and Culture Club - Artpark
August 29:
- Michelangelo Carubba (Turkuaz) & Friends - Larkin Square
Anatara, Hit n' Run - Gateway Harbor Park
September 02:
- Fall Out Boy with Machine Gun Kelly - KeyBank Center
September 03:
- Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
If your venue isn't listed and you'd like to submit a concert, e-mail sarah.shallowhorn@wgrz.com© 2018 WGRZ
- Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- Fall Out Boy with Machine Gun Kelly - KeyBank Center
- Boy George and Culture Club - Artpark
- Donavon Frankenreiter - Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo
- G-Eazy with Lil Uzi Vert - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- The Spinners - Artpark
- Kristen Kelly - Sportsmen's Tavern
- Miranda Lambert with Little Big Town - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- Trombone Shorty - Artpark
- Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- I Love The 90's Tour - Canalside
- Halestorm - Artpark
- Dark Star Orchestra, Canalside
- Kingdom Bound Festival (4 day event) Darien Lake Theme Park
- Kesha and Macklemore - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- Lady Antebellum with Russell Dickerson - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- Beck - Albright-Knox Art Gallery
- Arrested Development, Canalside
- Barenaked Ladies - Artpark
- Heybale - Sportsmen's Tavern
- Triple X – ZZ Top Tribute - RIviera Theatre
- Sophie B Hawkins - Bears Den at Seneca Niagara Casino
- Kiss The Summer Hello (Alessia Cara, Dua Lipa, Why Dont We, Jack and Jack) - Canalside