BUFFALO, NY — Summer means concerts, and lots of them, for Western New Yorkers.

With great venues hosting some of music's biggest stars, we've compiled a definitive list of every show coming to WNY this summer from Memorial Day to Labor Day:

May 25:

  • Brain Freeman and Friends - Tralf Music Hall
  • PA Line - Mumford & Sons Tribute Night with Farewells - Buffalo Iron Works
  • Bachman and Turner - The Seneca Niagara Events Center at Seneca Niagara Casino
  • David Pressley - Sportsmen’s Tavern

May 26:

  • Journey and Def Leppard - KeyBank Center
  • Journey and Def Leppard After Party with Hair Nation - Buffalo Iron Works
  • The Decemberists - Artpark
  • Post Malone with 21 Savage - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

May 29:

  • Brockhampton - Town Ballroom

May 30:

  • The Howlin Brothers - Sportsmen’s Tavern

May 31:

  • Zach Deputy - Tralf Music Hall
  • Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel - Riviera Theatre

June 1:

  • Traveling Wilburys Tribute - Tralf Music Hall
  • Acrobat, The U2 Tribute Show - Riviera Theatre

June 2:

  • Nathaniel Rateliff - Artpark
  • Tech N9ne - Town Ballroom
  • Fran Cosmo - Riviera Theatre
  • Natural Wonder - Bears Den at Seneca Niagara Casino
  • Vik and the Afterglows - Tralf Music Hall
  • Everyone Orchestra w/ Special Guests - Buffalo Iron Works

June 3:

  • Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - Sportsmen’s Tavern
  • Everyone Orchestra w/ Special Guests - Buffalo Iron Works
  • Kendrick Lamar with SZA and Schoolboy Q - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center — Concert details

June 6:

  • Richard Buckner - Sportsmen’s Tavern
  • Big Mean Sound Machine with Miller & The Other Sinners - Larkin Square
  • Mighty WurliTzer Concert & Silent Film: Jelani Eddington - Riviera Theatre

June 7:

  • Mary Lambert - Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo
  • Black Pistol Fire - Buffalo Iron Works
  • Method Man & Redman, Canalside

June 8:

  • Taste of Country Concert - Coca-Cola Field
  • Jack White - Artpark
  • American Graffiti Tribute - Riviera Theatre

June 9:

  • Batavia Bourbon and Whiskey Fest - Batavia Downs
  • Okkervil River - The Waiting Room
  • Keith Sweat -The Seneca Niagara Events Center at Seneca Niagara Casino

June 10:

  • Gaelic Storm -Tralf Music Hall

June 11:

  • Street Dogs - Mohawk Place

June 12:

  • Steven Tyler - Artpark
  • Ben Caplan & The Casual Smokers - Buffalo Iron Works

June 13:

  • Buffalo Blues Benefit for Veterans - Larkin Square

  • Rock Show, Nerds Gone Wild - Gateway Harbor Park

June 14:

  • Bill Kirchen - Sportsmen's Tavern
  • Of Montreal - Town Ballroom
  • Fitz and The Tantrums & Mikky Ekko, Canalside

    June 15:

    • Strictly Hip - Tralf Music Hall
    • Mr. Speed: Tribute to KISS - Riviera Theatre

      June 16:

      • Kerfuffle - Canalside - Buffalo, NY — concert details
      • Sloan (An Evening With) - Buffalo Iron Works

        June 19:

        • Bruce Hornsby - Artpark - Lewiston
        • Dead and Company - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

          June 20:

          • Sun Records Tribute Night with Kickstart Rumble - Larkin Square

          • The Informers, ASP (All Star Project) - Gateway Harbor Park

            June 21:

            • Kiss The Summer Hello (Alessia Cara, Dua Lipa, Why Dont We, Jack and Jack) - Canalside

              June 22:

              • Ron Hawkins - 9th Ward at Babeville Buffalo
              • Yellow Brick Road, A Tribute to Elton John - Riviera Theatre

                June 23:

                • Ron Hawkins - 9th Ward at Babeville Buffalo
                • The Chicago Authority - Chicago Tribute - Sportsmen's Tavern

                  June 24:

                  • Zac Brown Band - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
                  • FTMP Presents: Emo Night - Buffalo (Finch Edition) - Buffalo Iron Works

                    June 26:

                    • Blue Rodeo - Artpark - Lewiston, NY
                    • Poison - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
                    • Xavier Rudd - Town Ballroom
                    • Too Many Zooz w/ Special Guests - Buffalo Iron Works

                      June 27:

                      • Dave Matthews Band - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
                      • Rhiannon Giddens - Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo
                      • Wild Adriatic with The Tins - Larkin Square

                      • Toast, Stoneflower - Gateway Harbor Park

                        June 28:

                        • Chris Stapleton - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
                        • Sarah Borges - Sportsmen's Tavern
                        • Jazz is PHSH (An Evening With) - Buffalo Iron Works
                        • Umphrey’s McGee, Canalside

                          June 29:

                          • Dierks Bentley - Erie Insurance Arena
                          • Scarlet Begonias (Grateful Dead Tribute) - Buffalo Iron Works
                          • Beatlemagic: The Ultimate Beatles Experience - Riviera Theatre

                            June 30:

                            • Sophie B Hawkins - Bears Den at Seneca Niagara Casino

                              July 1:

                              • James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY — concert details
                              • DJ Pauly D - Sunset Bay Beach Club

                                July 3:

                                • Logic - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center - Darien Center, NY
                                • Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton - Artpark

                                  July 5:

                                  • Jam In The Valley - Jam In The Valley Grounds (3 day event)
                                  • Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe - Riviera Theatre

                                    July 6:

                                    • Triple X – ZZ Top Tribute - RIviera Theatre

                                      July 7:

                                      • Tory Lanez - Town Ballroom
                                      • JB Aaron - Sportsmen's Tavern
                                      • Vanilla Ice & Dwayne Gretzky, Canalside

                                        July 08:

                                        • Heybale - Sportsmen's Tavern

                                          July 10:

                                          • Barenaked Ladies - Artpark

                                            July 11:

                                            • Workingman's Dead (Grateful Dead Tribute) - Larkin Square

                                            • Under Arrest, Chicago Authority - Gateway Harbor Park

                                              July 12:

                                              • Arrested Development, Canalside

                                                July 13:

                                                • Lynyrd Skynyrd - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
                                                • Will Chalmers, Tribute to Neil Diamond - Riviera Theatre

                                                  July 14:

                                                  • 5th Annual Buffalo Niagara Blues Festival - Silo City
                                                  • The Eagles - KeyBank Center

                                                    July 16:

                                                    • Beck - Albright-Knox Art Gallery

                                                      July 17:

                                                      • Tedeschi Trucks Band - Artpark
                                                      • Koffin Kats with The Goddamn Gallows - Mohawk Place

                                                        July 18:

                                                        • Kevin Gordon - Sportsmen's Tavern
                                                        • Upstate Rubdown with PA Line - Larkin Square

                                                          July 19:

                                                          • Vanessa Williams - Artpark
                                                          • Beth Hart & Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Canalside

                                                            July 20:

                                                            • Rumours - Batavia Downs
                                                            • Yanni - Shea's Performing Arts Center - Buffalo, NY

                                                              July 21:

                                                              • Lady Antebellum with Russell Dickerson - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

                                                                July 22:

                                                                • Kesha and Macklemore - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

                                                                  July 24:

                                                                  • Govt Mule - Artpark
                                                                  • Shinedown and Godsmack - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

                                                                    July 25:

                                                                    • Vans Warped Tour - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
                                                                    • Jenny Lewis - Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo
                                                                    • Diamond Axe, Kiss This (Kiss Tribute) - Gateway Harbor Park

                                                                      July 26:

                                                                      • Chase Rice - The Rapids Theatre
                                                                      • Father John Misty & Lucy Dacus, Canalside

                                                                        July 27:

                                                                        • Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival - Buffalo Iron Works
                                                                        • Puddle of Mudd - Batavia Downs
                                                                        • Fleet Foxes - Artpark
                                                                        • Bacon Brothers - Bears Den at Seneca Niagara Casino

                                                                          July 28:

                                                                          • Ween - Artpark - Lewiston, NY
                                                                          • Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival - Buffalo Iron Works
                                                                          • Tommy James & The Shondells - Riviera Theatre

                                                                            July 29:

                                                                            • Kingdom Bound Festival (4 day event) Darien Lake Theme Park

                                                                              July 31:

                                                                              • Brit Floyd - Pink Floyd Tribute - Artpark
                                                                              • Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters - Buffalo Iron Works
                                                                              • WAR - Riviera Theatre

                                                                                August 1:

                                                                                • South Buffalo Night, Brian Higgins & The Exchange Street Band with Crikwater - Larkin Square

                                                                                • Carl Dixon of Coney Hatch and The Guess Who sing the music of The Who with WHO ARE YOU (Who tribute) - Gateway Harbor Park

                                                                                  August 2:

                                                                                  • Dark Star Orchestra, Canalside

                                                                                    August 03:

                                                                                    • Slayer - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center - Darien Center, NY
                                                                                    • Three Dog Night - Batavia Downs
                                                                                    • Shania Twain & Garth Brooks Tribute - Riviera Theatre
                                                                                    • Descendents - Buffalo Riverworks

                                                                                      August 04:

                                                                                      • Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and LANco - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
                                                                                      • Thunderstruck - Tralf Music Hall

                                                                                        August 05:

                                                                                        • Woody Pines - Sportsmen's Tavern
                                                                                        • Patty Smyth & Scandal - Riviera Theatre

                                                                                          August 06:

                                                                                          • Halestorm - Artpark

                                                                                            August 07:

                                                                                            • Jeff Beck - Artpark
                                                                                            • Chicago with REO Speedwagon - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

                                                                                              August 08:

                                                                                              • Band of Horses - Town Ballroom
                                                                                              • Punch Brothers - University at Buffalo Center for the Arts
                                                                                              • Godspeed You Black Emperor - Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo
                                                                                              • Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra with Slyboots - Larkin Square

                                                                                              • H.O.F. and High Horse, R & B Review - Gateway Harbor Park

                                                                                                August 09:

                                                                                                • Rise Against - The Rapids Theatre - Niagara Falls, NY
                                                                                                • Chris Young - Erie County Fair
                                                                                                • Lindsey Stirling - Artpark
                                                                                                • Headstones & The Glorious Sons, Canalside

                                                                                                  August 10:

                                                                                                  • Slightly Stoopid - Artpark
                                                                                                  • Jason Aldean - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
                                                                                                  • ZZ Top - Erie County Fair
                                                                                                  • Matt Cage, Tribute to Elvis - Riviera Theatre

                                                                                                    August 11:

                                                                                                    • I Love The 90's Tour - Canalside

                                                                                                      August 12:

                                                                                                      • Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

                                                                                                        August 14:

                                                                                                        • Trombone Shorty - Artpark

                                                                                                          August 15:

                                                                                                          • New Orleans Night! The Big Easy in Buffalo Presents John Papa Gros with Buffalo Brass Machine - Larkin Square

                                                                                                          • Grateful Dans, Relics - Gateway Harbor Park

                                                                                                            August 16:

                                                                                                            • Miranda Lambert with Little Big Town - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

                                                                                                              August 17:

                                                                                                              • Soul Brothers, The Blues Brothers Tribute - Riviera Theatre
                                                                                                              • Mighty Mighty Bosstones & Lowest of the Low, Canalside

                                                                                                                August 18:

                                                                                                                • Beyonce and Jay-Z - New Era Field
                                                                                                                • 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul - The Seneca Niagara Events Center at Seneca Niagara Casino

                                                                                                                  August 19:

                                                                                                                  • Kristen Kelly - Sportsmen's Tavern

                                                                                                                    August 21:

                                                                                                                    • The Spinners - Artpark

                                                                                                                      August 22:

                                                                                                                      • OAR with Matt Nathanson - Artpark
                                                                                                                      • The Nth Power with Funktional Flow - Larkin Square

                                                                                                                      • Wild & Crazy Guys, Strictly Hip - Gateway Harbor Park

                                                                                                                        August 24:

                                                                                                                        • G-Eazy with Lil Uzi Vert - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

                                                                                                                          August 26:

                                                                                                                          • Donavon Frankenreiter - Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo

                                                                                                                            August 28:

                                                                                                                            • Boy George and Culture Club - Artpark

                                                                                                                              August 29:

                                                                                                                              • Michelangelo Carubba (Turkuaz) & Friends - Larkin Square

                                                                                                                              • Anatara, Hit n' Run - Gateway Harbor Park

                                                                                                                                September 02:

                                                                                                                                • Fall Out Boy with Machine Gun Kelly - KeyBank Center

                                                                                                                                  September 03:

                                                                                                                                  • Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

