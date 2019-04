DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Rapper Wiz Khalifa is coming to Western New York this summer.

The rapper announced Monday morning that he will be bringing his "Decent Exposure Tour" to Darien Lake on Sunday, July 21.

Moneybagg Yo, DJ Drama and Chevy Woods will be joining Khalifa on the tour.

Ticket prices range from $29 - $85.90 and will go on-sale April 26 at 10 a.m.