Artpark adds What Matters Most tour to summer lineup

Ben Folds is bringing his music to Artpark this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The singer-songwriter Ben Folds is coming to Artpark this summer to bring guests his What Matters Most tour experience.

The concert will be held on Friday, June 16 2023 at 8 p.m. on the main stage at Artpark in Lewiston.

Those interested in buying tickets can visit Artpark's website on February 17 for presale tickets on indoor reserved seats that will go live at 10 a.m. for $36.

Folds has been widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation, and this is an event people will not want to miss.

"The album marks Folds’ first new studio release in eight years, and is a bold, timely, cinematic work, that examines the tragic and the absurd in equal measure as it reckons with hope and despair, gratitude and loss, identity, and perspective."

“There’s a lifetime of craft and experience all focused into this one record,” Folds reflects. “Sonically, lyrically, emotionally, I don’t think it’s an album I could have made at any other point in my career.”

The event itself will be presented by Live Nation and online tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.