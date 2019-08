BUFFALO, N.Y. — While we're still a while away from November, pre-sale tickets just went on sale Saturday for the World's Largest Disco.

VIP tickets sold out in about 45 minutes when they went on sale at 10 a.m.

There are still general admission tickets available. They fully go on sale to the public on August 17.

