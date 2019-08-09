LEWISTON, N.Y. — The summer concert season just wrapped up, but one concert for 2020 has already been announced, and tickets go on sale Friday.

Vampire Weekend will play at Artpark on June 2. Tickets go sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and they cost between $39.50 and $69.50.

The concert is part of the band's Father of the Bride Tour, named after the album that was released May 3.

This will actually be Vampire Weekend's second Western New York appearance for the tour. Vampire Weekend performed April 30 at Asbury Hall at Babeville, on Delaware Avenue, days before the album was released.

