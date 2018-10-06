TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. - The Town of Niagara is gearing up for another summer of "Music Mania Mondays" in Veterans Memorial Community Park.

The Town of Niagara Supervisor, Lee Wallace, announced the 2018 sponsors noting the list of sponsors "exceeds last year by 35-percent, which is phenomenal."

The weekly concerts offer food trucks, beer and wine, and of course live music. There is also a weekly 50/50 raffle with proceeds benefiting local charities.

Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. with an intermission at 7:30 p.m. before the main band at 8 p.m.

Here's the schedule:

June 11:

Seven Sign at 6:30 p.m.

Fleetwood Mani (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band) at 8 p.m.

June 18:

Storm Watch at 6:30 p.m.

The Wholigans (Who Tribute Band) at 8 p.m.

June 25:

This Vehicle at 6:30 p.m.

Bruce in the USA (Bruce Springsteen Tribute) at 8 p.m.

July 2:

Frank Grizzani Trio at 6:30 p.m.

Absolute Journey (Journey Tribute Band) at 8 p.m.

July 7:

Chicago AUthority (Chicago Tribute) at 2 p.m.

McCartney, Yesterday and Today (Paul McCartney Tribute) at 4 p.m.

Keep the Faith (Bon Jovi Tribute) at 6 p.m.

Killer Queen (Queen Tribute) at 8 p.m.

July 9:

White Chocolate at 6:30 p.m.

The Legend Continues (Michael Jackson Tribute) 8 p.m.

July 16:

The Strangers at 6:30 p.m.

Night Fever (Bee Gees Tribute) at 8 p.m.

July 23:

Flipside at 6:30 p.m.

Straight On (Heart Tribute) at 8 p.m.

July 30:

The Party Squad at 6:30 p.m.

The BBC Band at 8 p.m.

August 6:

The USA Band at 6:30 p.m.

Eliminator (ZZ Top Tribute) at 8 p.m.

August 13:

Double Take at 6:30 p.m.

Floyd Concept (Pink Floyd Tribute) at 8 p.m.

August 20:

RNR at 6:30 p.m.

Nerds Gone Wild at 8 p.m.

The Town encourages visitors to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Pets and alcoholic beverages will not be allowed inside.

For more information, you can visit the Music Mania Monday page on the Town of Niagara Recreation's website.

