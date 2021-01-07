Tickets still available for Rick Ross concert at Buffalo Outer Harbor

The August 7 concert had been planned for July 2020, but that date was pushed back due to safety concerns during the COVID pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While there has been debate on plans to build a concert venue on Buffalo's Outer Harbor, one concert is fast approaching.

Rick Ross will be performing at the Buffalo Outer Harbor on August 7. The concert had been planned for July of 2020, but that date was pushed back due to safety concerns during the COVID pandemic.

If you already have tickets for that show, they will be honored for the new date. Any questions regarding the Rick Ross show can be emailed to the promoter at EventageLiveEvents@gmail.com.