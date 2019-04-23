LEWISTON, N.Y. — Summer is a couple of months away and concert announcements continue to be made throughout Western New York.

Artpark announced Tuesday that The Flaming Lips with The Claypool Lennon Delirium will be making a stop in Lewiston on Friday, July 26.

This show is apart of the Coors Light Concerts.

Artpark says tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. They are $50 the day of the show, but $45 for advanced general admission.

Tickets will be available online at tickets.com and artpark.net, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office.