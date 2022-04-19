The Beach Boys performing in Chautauqua County in August

The Beach Boys will be joined by The Temptations this summer at the Chautauqua Institution.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Get ready to sing along to chart toppers like "Surfin' USA," "Good Fibrations, "I Get Around" and "Fun, Fun, Fun," the Beach Boys are coming to Chautauqua County this summer.

The Chautauqua Institution made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying the Beach Boys are bringing their “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” tour to the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater on Friday, August 26. According to the Chautauqua Institution, the concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

But that's not all. The Beach Boys will be joined by "American music royalty" The Temptations.

The Temptations has been named one of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" by Rolling Stone Magazine. They were also named "No. 1 R&B/Hip Hop Artists of All Time" and one of the "125 Greatest of All Time Artists" by Billboard magazine.

The Temptations celebrated their 60th anniversary last year, and to mark the milestone, they have released a new album titled "Temptations 60."