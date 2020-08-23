'Sunday Best': Jada Spight makes finals of national gospel singing show

'We're making history. I'm excited for this gospel competition,' the 19-year-old Buffalo singer said said ahead of Sunday night's finale.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday is a big day for a local singer: Jada Spight is a finalist on a national television singing competition show.

The 19-year old singer from Buffalo will learn Sunday night if she is a winner on "Sunday Best." The national gospel singing show competition similar to what "American Idol" is for popular music.

2 On Your Side caught up with Spight before a parade in her honor at the the King Urban Center on Genesee Street.

"We're making history. I'm excited for this gospel competition," she said.