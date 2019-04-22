BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer concert announcements keep pouring into Western New York.

Canalside announced that Social Distortion and Flogging Molly will be coming to Buffalo on Tuesday, August 27.

VIP tickets are $45 and general admission tickets are $15 and will go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m.

Special guests The Devil Makes Three and Le Butcherettes will also be performing.

Tickets will also be available at all 17 WNY Consumer’s Beverages locations and the Canalside Info Kiosk.

