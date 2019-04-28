BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will be a special lottery for people who want to see "The Book of Mormon" at Shea's Performing Arts Center this week.

Those are available the day of each each performance, two-and-a-half hours before the show. You must be there, in-person, at the Shea's Box Office at 650 Main Street, and there's a limit of two tickets per person.

Names will be drawn two hours before the show for the $25 tickets. Only one entry per person is allowed for the limited tickets.

Winners must be there in person to claim the tickets, and they must present Shea's with a valid ID.

"The Book of Mormon" opens Tuesday at Shea's and runs through Sunday.

