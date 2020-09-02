BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was music for the heart Saturday night at Tralf Music Hall.

Saxophonist Will Holton and friends put on a Love Cadenza.

Holton and his mother recently told 2 On Your Side why this performance is dedicated to encourage healthy hearts: The musician was born with holes in his own heart.

"He woke up, they ran brain scans and all kinds of physical tests, and he has no impairments whatsoever. And this is Will today," his mother said.

Holton added: "A portion of all the proceeds, a portion at the end of the night, is going to toward the American Heart Association of Western New York and Niagara. I'm going to make like a tribute that I am going to do every year for this concert so now it becomes a concert with a purpose."

You can watch Holton's full story on this month's episode of commUNITY:

