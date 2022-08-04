Sammy Hagar postpones Saturday's concert at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino

Sammy Hagar & The Circle were scheduled to perform on Saturday but had to postpone the show because of illness.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — On Thursday, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino announced that Saturday's Sammy Hagar has been postponed because of illness.

“I was holding out hope that I’d kick this sinus infection in time to perform, but unfortunately woke up today and realized that’s just not possible,” Hagar said. “My apologies to the Redheads for the inconvenience, I hope to make it up to you soon! Stay tuned.”

Sammy Hagar & The Circle were scheduled to perform at the casino at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

“We are obviously disappointed, as we know Sammy’s many fans are, as well. We wish him a speedy recovery,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO.

However, for those still wanting to catch a concert on Saturday, the American Rock band Dirty Honey, which was scheduled to open the show, will now perform a free concert.

Gates for the concert will open at 6 p.m. and the show will kick off at 8 p.m.

Original ticket holders for the Sammy Hagar & The Circle show will be honored for the new show date that has yet to be announced. Ticket refunds will be available 14 days prior to the rescheduled date with proof of purchase.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle is a rock group with a line up of Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson. Their show will feature group originals as well as songs from solo careers and time with groups like Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and The Waboritas, and Led Zeppelin.

More information about shows this summer is available on the websites for Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino and Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.