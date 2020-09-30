Rick Ross concert at Canalside rescheduled for August 7, 2021

If you already have tickets for that show, they will be honored for the new date. The concert had been planed for July 18 this past summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Disappointed that you didn't get to see Rick Ross at Canalside this summer? You can now start making plans for next year.

Eventage Live said Wednesday that the rapper is scheduled to perform on Saturday, August 7, 2021. A concert had been planned for July 18 this past summer, but like so many other events, it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you already have tickets for that show, they will be honored for the new date. Any questions regarding the Rick Ross show can be emailed to the promoter at EventageLiveEvents@gmail.com.

A limited number of VIP tickets have been added online. General admission tickets sell for $20.