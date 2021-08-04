The "Public Service Announcement" Tour bills Run The Jewels as the opening act in what will be Rage Against the Machine's first tour since 2011.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second time in as many years, Rage Against the Machine has pushed back its concert date at KeyBank Center.

The new date in July 25, 2022.

The original concert date was set for July 27, 2020. Then it got pushed back to July 29, 2021.

The "Public Service Announcement" Tour bills Run The Jewels as the opening act in what will be Rage Against the Machine's first tour since 2011.

Known for their activism, Rage Against the Machine had planned on working with multiple charities and organizations throughout their tour.

In Thursday's announcement, the band said "your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase for 30 days."