BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rage Against the Machine were scheduled to visit Buffalo in July, but that KeyBank Center concert has been put on hold for a year.

The concert scheduled for July 27 will now be on July 29, 2021.

If you had tickets, they will be honored. Refunds will also be available, with KeyBank Center saying it would email ticket-holders directly with details.

The "Public Service Announcement" Tour had billed Run The Jewels as the opening act in what would have been Rage Against the Machine's first tour since 2011.

Rage Against the Machine had planned on working with multiple charities and organizations throughout their tour.

