BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fans will get two for the price of one with the announcement Monday that the Psychedelic Furs and james are heading to Canalside this summer.

The show is set to take place on Thursday, July 18. General admission tickets are $5 and will go on sale in May, with the date yet to be determined. You can get them at all 17 WNY Consumer's Beverages locations, the Canalside Info Kiosk, and at www.eventbrite.com.