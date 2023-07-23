Pappy Martin Jazz Fest in Buffalo

This year marked the 28th annual Pappy Martin Legacy-Masten Jazz Festival in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just ask Dawn Martin Berry-Walker about the Pappy Martin Jazz Fest and you are sure to get a smile and education.

"My father started this festival. When he went to the Million Man March and was given the charge to come back to his community and do something to improve it, he started this," Berry-Walker said.

This event has attracted internationally acclaimed musicians.

Her father died in 2015 and she is carrying out his legacy in the community.

"We create a very warm, welcoming atmosphere. The music is top notch. We're intent on keeping this festival in the community so that it's accessible to everyone in the community. We want our children to understand that you don't have to leave your community to get something beautiful, wonderful, professional. It's right here," she said.

The free festival is held on the side lawn of the Buffalo Museum of Science.

The festival resumes on Sunday, July 30, and it will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

COMPLETE SCHEDULE :

Sunday, July 23; Sunday July 30

2 p.m.: Carol McLaughlin; Magnitude Odyseey

3 p.m.: George Caldwell; Love Supreme School of Music

4 p.m.: Nasar Abadey and SUPERNOVA; Lakecia Benjamin*

5:45 p.m.: Buster Williams; Curtis Lundy and UMOJA*

7 p.m.: Trigger and the Sermon; Brian Freeman

The festival celebrates, educates and elevates this very deserving original American art form: jazz. It further serves as an outreach to all neighborhoods in its mission to make music accessible to everyone by keeping it free and open to the public.