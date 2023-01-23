Nickelback tour to stop in Western New York

Nickelback announced a stop at the Darien Lake Amphitheater on August 16 as part of the band's 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour

CORFU, N.Y. — Nickelback announced the upcoming dates for the 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour with special guest Brantley Gilbert, including a stop at Darien Lake on Wednesday, August 16.

The critically acclaimed band is known for hits such as "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", and "Rockstar".

Get Rollin', Nickelback’s first album in five years, was released on November 18 and debuted at No. 2 across rock, alternative, hard music, and digital album charts.

Tickets will be available for presale on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

The full schedule for the 'Get Rollin' Tour' is as follows: