Nickelback tour to stop in Western New York

CORFU, N.Y. — Nickelback announced the upcoming dates for the 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour with special guest Brantley Gilbert, including a stop at Darien Lake on Wednesday, August 16.
The critically acclaimed band is known for hits such as "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", and "Rockstar".
Get Rollin', Nickelback’s first album in five years, was released on November 18 and debuted at No. 2 across rock, alternative, hard music, and digital album charts.
Tickets will be available for presale on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.
The full schedule for the 'Get Rollin' Tour' is as follows:
- Mon Jun 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
- Wed Jun 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Fri Jun 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- Fri Jun 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N' Tall Boys
- Tue Jun 20 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
- Thu Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
- Sat Jun 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- Sun Jun 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
- Wed Jun 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Fri Jun 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Sat Jul 01 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- Sat Jul 08 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- Sun Jul 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Wed Jul 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Fri Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Sat Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Tue Jul 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Thu Jul 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Sat Jul 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion
- Sun Jul 23 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
- Sat Jul 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Jul 30 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
- Tue Aug 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Thu Aug 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 05 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Mon Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Wed Aug 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Fri Aug 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Festival
- Sun Aug 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater
- Wed Aug 16 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Fri Aug 18 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Tue Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Thu Aug 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Sun Aug 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Wed Aug 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena