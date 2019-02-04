LEWISTON, N.Y. — Artpark in Lewiston will feature a new music festival this summer, this one shining a spotlight on Native American culture.

The venue on Tuesday announced the Strawberry Moon Festival, which will be held from on Saturday, June 22 from 3 to 11 p.m. The event is part of the Concerts at Artpark series.

The Strawberry Moon Festival will feature three Canadian performers: Sam Roberts Band, A Tribe Called Red and Alan Doyle. The concert will also include Thunderhead Joe & The Medicine Show.

General admission tickets are listed as $28 and go on sale Friday.

The festival will also include a celebration of Native American culture, from the arts and dance to food and storytelling, creative workshops and a smoke dance competition.

