Nas returning to Buffalo for Outer Harbor Concert Series

The rap and hip-hop legend will headline the July 23 show.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another performer in the Outer Harbor Concert Series has been announced.

Grammy award winning artist Nas will return to Buffalo to headline the Saturday, July 23 show. Presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 5 for Seneca Gaming club members. The rest of the general public will be able to purchase ticket starting Friday, May 6.

General admission tickets start at $27, VIP tickets will go for $65 and VIP pit tickets will sell for $125.

VIP tickets allow the ticket holder access to the Honda VIP tent, preferred viewing area, and two complimentary drinks. VIP pit ticket holders will also get a custom branded merch pack.

Prices will go up as the event gets closer. All tickets can be purchased at the Buffalo Waterfront website.

Nas previously performed a sold-out waterfront show in 2019. He was awarded the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for “King’s Disease.”

Other artists in the 2022 Outer Harbor Concert series include T-Pain, Ja Rule, Jimmie Allen, and Taking Back Sunday.