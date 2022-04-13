Music is Art hosting first 716 Music Expo next weekend

The event will take place Saturday, April 23 at Babeville.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York music enthusiasts can celebrate the artists of the area at a new event next weekend.

Music is Art unveiled its newest event, the 716 Music Expo. The event will feature a trade show with vendors, eight workshops presented with Buffalo Music Club, and an evening filled with performances from Buffalo artists.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 23 at Babeville. The trade show will kick things off at 1 p.m. and run until 5 p.m. featuring venues, recording studios, merchandise providers, college music programs, production companies to name a few.

Workshops will begin at 2 p.m. with two options available each hour until 6 p.m. Topics range from recording studio etiquette 101 and how to diversify your music income, to lighting for video content and confident drumming.

Music performances will begin at 7 p.m. from Kenyada Nikile, Farrow, and Buffalo hip hop artists Black Soprano Family.

"For this, our inaugural event, we hope to mirror what goes on in the big music cities and offer something for every local musician, at every level. If you play music in WNY, you need to be here." said Tracy Fletcher, Music is Art's Executive Director.