Music is Art fundraiser taking place Thursday at RiverWorks

The main attraction will be a large selection of autographed guitars.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers will have a chance to take home a piece of history this week.

Music is Art will be hosting a fundraiser event this Thursday for their annual music festival at RiverWorks.

It showcases the creativity of music throughout the area. An autographed guitar auction will be the main attraction at this event.

"We have a bunch of autograph guitars. You name it, we got it. We got the Goo Goo Dolls, we have Eric Clapton, we have the Gales, Bob Dylan, a guitar signed by Alice Cooper that says “schools out.” We have Taylor Swift, we have a bunch of great, great items that we're going to be auctioning off," Don Raiser a consultant with Music is Art said.

But there will be more affordable items available as well.

"We have a bunch of great great memorabilia that we're gonna be auctioning off and yet we will have some real low-cost items. We're gonna have a silent auction, a basket raffle, tickets are $50 a piece. It includes food, beverages as well as drinks. So, get there early and stay late. You can go to musicisart.org to get your tickets or buy them at the door. It's 50 bucks a piece," Raiser said.

The fundraiser will be held this Thursday at the Variety Clubhouse in Lancaster from 6 to 9 p.m.