Music Is Art Festival will be back in the fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Music Is Art Festival is making a comeback. It is happening Sept. 10 at Buffalo RiverWorks.

There will be more than 20 stages, featuring hundreds of bands, DJs, dancers, and other performers.

Founder and musician Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls says the event is all about bringing people together.

"I think the arts are one of the bridges between groups of people who are striving to understand each other right now," Takac said, "and I think this is one of the ways that people can communicate."

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to midnight. It is free to attend.