BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Music Is Art Festival took place on Saturday, complete with more than 150 bands on 21 different stages, as well as 50 artists and dancers

They all showed off their talent at Buffalo RiverWorks.

The event expanded this year, with more activities for festival-goers across the river in an abandoned agro-industrial building at the corner of Ganson and Michigan streets.

In all, the event will showcase more than 800 musicians, dozens of DJs, dancers, art, food and more.

Admission is free to the festival. Channel 2 is a proud sponsor.

