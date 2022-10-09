Music Is Art provides day full of performances

This year there were more than 20 stages featuring hundreds of bands, DJs, dancers, and other performers. On the 2 On Your Side Town Hall on Friday, we talked with festival organizer Robby Takac of Goo Goo Dolls fame.

"The fact that we can mix together all these different disciplines in the arts, and some that are very fine, and some not as fine, they all exist together in the soup. It's a really beautiful and delicious thing," he said.