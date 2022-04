The multi-platinum entertainer will bring his 'Higher' tour to the KeyBank Center on Oct. 11, 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Grammy Award winner Michael Bublé is making a trip back to Buffalo.

The multi-platinum entertainer will bring his 'Higher' tour to the KeyBank Center on Oct. 11, 2022.

Buffalo is one stop on his 27-city tour. Bublé just released a new album 'Higher,' which is his ninth Top 10 on Billboard’s Album Sales Chart.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.