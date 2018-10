BUFFALO, NY-- Mariah Carey is coming to Buffalo.

The singer will bring her 'Caution World Tour' to Shea's Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 23.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 26 at 10am. Ticket prices range from $59.95 - $189.95. You can purchase tickets through LiveNation.com, the Shea’s Box Office or Charge By Phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Mariah Carey was supposed to perform in Niagara Falls last year, but canceled due to illness.

