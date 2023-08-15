Luke Combs coming to Buffalo in April

Luke Combs Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour is coming to Highmark stadium in April 2024.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Popular country signer Luke Combs will be making his way to Buffalo in 2024 with his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour.

Highmark Stadium announced in a post on Tuesday morning that fans can look forward to the country singer playing two nights in April on the 19 and 20 at the Bill's stadium for the 2024 year.

Other confirmed stops on the singers tour include 2 nights at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium, Santa Clara’s Levi’s® Stadium, Houston’s NRG Stadium and Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium along with many others.

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting on Wednesday, August 23 at 4:00pm and a general on-sale ticket opportunity on Friday, August 25 at 10:00am.

Fans can sign up on Ticketmaster similarly for how Taylor Swifts concert was done, to become a verified fan for Luke Combs tickets.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Luke Combs is bringing his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour to Highmark Stadium on Friday, April 19 and... Posted by Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, August 15, 2023