BUFFALO, N.Y. — During Michael Buble's concert at Key Bank Center Wednesday night, a North Tonawanda native was given the chance to sing with the star.

"He is my ultimate favorite and I am like a little fangirl obsessed," said 27-year-old Nicole Zahn.

At dinner before the show, Zahn and her boyfriend found last minute tickets in the second row and decided to ditch their other seats.

"Row 2 happened to come up and the look on Nicole's face was just like, oh my god babe we have to get these," said Nicole's boyfriend Matt Burghall.

Little did they know that decision would lead to a once in a lifetime moment.

"So he comes down into our section and starts asking if anyone can sing. And there are other people who are like I can sing, I can sing, but then I got my loud boyfriend behind me, she can sing, she can sing freaking out " said Zahn.

"And I was like my girlfriend Nicole she can sing she can sing," said Burghall.

Buble asked her to chose a song and when she sang her voice echoed through the Key Bank Center.

"During the whole performance when I initially started I think I sounded okay," said Zahn "and then when he grabbed my shoulders like when I really started to sing I was like, oh my god he thinks I'm good this is insane."

Zahn is a registered nurse at Buffalo General Hospital and is going to school to become a nurse practitioner. She has been singing her entire life and recently agreed to sing in a local band.

Some people who were at the show or saw the video online wondered if the moment was staged. However, Zahn told 2 On Your Side it was not.

"I was like no and like honestly I wish it was cause I could've prepared maybe more."

However, she did not need the extra preparation, she nailed it.