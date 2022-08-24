Lewiston singer competing in national competition

Lewiston's Marina Laurendi is competing in the Opening Act contest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A local singer needs your help winning a national contest.

Lewiston's Marina Laurendi is competing in the Opening Act contest. The winner will open this year's Hollywood Bowl and perform with some of music's biggest acts. Last year's winner opened for Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat, Kid Laroi, and Shawn Mendes.

They'll also take home $10,000.

Laurendi is in the quarter finals and needs your votes to reach the semi finals.

You can vote at TheOpenAct.com.

You only get one vote per day, but you can get more votes by donating to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Voting ends Sept. 15.

Want to check out Laurendi's music? Open Act has a link to her music video as well as live music submission.