LEWISTON, N.Y. — King Crimson is having a rare concert event this summer at Artpark's Mainstage Theater.

The band has performed critically acclaimed sold-out shows across the world, and will be coming to Western New York on July 1.

King Crimson will also be joined by the Zappa Band.

Indoor reserved tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $67 to $125.

Tickets will be available to purchase online at tickets.com and artpark.net. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday.

