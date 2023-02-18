Kenmore East honors its Grammy-nominated high school band director

Phil Aguglia on Friday was surprised with a legislative proclamation to commemorate the Grammy nomination.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Kenmore East is recognizing its high school band director, Phil Aguglia, who was named one of 10 national finalists for this year's Music Educator Grammy Award.

The award recognizes educators for their contributions to the music education field. Aguglia on Friday was surprised with a legislative proclamation to commemorate the nomination.

"I do what I love, and you know there's no substitution for being able to gleefully get up every morning to go to work, and be able to celebrate every day, with wonderful young people. I've been blessed," Aguglia said.