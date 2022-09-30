John Mellencamp sets June concert date at Shea's

John Mellencamp will perform at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on June 16 next year as part of his "Live and In Person 2023" North American tour.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The summer concert season might have wound down, but new shows are constantly being announced.

That includes John Mellencamp, who will perform at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on June 16, 2023, as part of his "Live and In Person 2023" North American tour. There are 76 dates in all, starting in February.

The tour starts with two dates in his hometown, Bloomington, Ind., and will end in June with two more dates in Indiana, this time in South Bend.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access for U.S. dates, starting on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.