Jimmie Allen, CMA's 2021 new male artist of the year, performing at Outer Harbor this summer

Jimmie Allen will perform on June 2 as part of the Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another county music star is coming to Western New York this summer.

On Tuesday, Outer Harbor Concert Series announced Country Music Association’s (CMA) 2021 “New Artist of the Year” Jimmie Allen will be performing on June 2 at the Lakeside Event Lawn.

Tickets for Allen's performance go on sale Thursday, and presale tickets are available for purchase on Wednesday for Seneca Gaming members with access code. Tickets will be available at the Buffalo Waterfront website.

General Admission tickets will go on sale for $24 and VIP tickets will go for $49.

For those of you who don't know him for his songs "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To," you may know him from his appearances on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and Season 20 of “American Idol” as a guest mentor.

Allen will be the fourth concert in the summer series, joining T-Pain, Ja Rule, and Taking Back Sunday on the Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series 2022 lineup.

Doors will open for Allen's concert at 5 p.m. The parking lot adjacent to the venue is free for ticket holders and will open at 4 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.

More shows will be announced at future dates. For the latest updates, visit the Buffalo Waterfront website.