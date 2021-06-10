Jazz on the Plaz: Seneca One to host live music on Friday evenings

Every Friday, you can head to the west plaza at Seneca and Main Street from 5 to 7 p.m. Along with the music, you can also eat and drink from local food trucks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking to catch some free, live music this summer, you can head to Seneca One Tower every Friday.

Starting this Friday, Jazz on the Plaz will feature music from Jazz Buffalo, a not-for-profit aimed at growing the jazz scene in Buffalo.

“It’s been a tough year for this community, and I think we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to come out and play. Seneca One is ready. Douglas and our team are ecstatic to provide some normalcy here at Seneca One with live music, food and drink on the plaza, and a positive environment for the community to enjoy,” Sean Heidinger, the director of business development at Douglas Development Corporation, said in a statement.