Howl in the Hills, new music festival starting in WNY

Pure Prairie League will headline the country music festival at the Holland Speedway on September 4.

HOLLAND, N.Y. — Howl in the Hills, a new music festival, will premiere at Holland Speedway on September 4. The country music festival aims to blend music festival with outdoor activities.

The line up includes headliner Pure Prairie League, Driftwood, and Cody Webb. Buffalo band and 2020 WYRK Taste of Country Riser competition winners, Fuzzy & the Rustbelts is also performing at the festival.

Along with music, the festival will host outdoor recreational activities like axe throwing and wood carving.