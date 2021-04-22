Goo Goo Dolls postpone upcoming tour to summer of 2022

The band posted on Twitter on Wednesday that all tickets will be honored, and new dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Goo Goo Dolls are the latest band to announce that they are postponing their upcoming tour to the summer of 2022.

The band posted on Twitter on Wednesday that all tickets will be honored, and new dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Goo Goo Dolls were scheduled to perform at Darien Lake on Friday, August 20.

The first date had been planned for July 22 in Boise, with the tour winding down on September 5 in Los Angeles.

Last October, the Goo Goo Dolls released their first-ever Christmas album, titled "It's Christmas All Over." It was released on October 30.