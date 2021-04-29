Genesis announces 'The Last Domino?' tour; will perform in Buffalo November 27

Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford will play at the KeyBank Center on November 27, 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Genesis is returning to North America for the first time in 14 years with their 'The Last Domino?' with a stop in Buffalo.

The last time the band played in the states was in 2007 for their 'Turn It On Again' tour.

Tickets for all shows will be available first through a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale on May 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public May 7. You can get more information on the tour, ticket sales and VIP packages at www.genesis-music.com.

No paper tickets will be issued for this event. KeyBank Center will use Ticketmaster's digital ticketing, where your mobile phone is your ticket with a unique barcode. If you don't have a smart phone, the KeyBank Center Box Office can assist.