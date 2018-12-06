Local artists will be front and center stage when the Music Is Art Festival returns this fall.

This is the festival's 16th year, and it will return to Riverworks for the second straight year on Saturday, September 8th.

The free festival showcases local bands and artists, as well as a few national acts.

Goo Goo Dolls bassist and Music Is Art founder and president, Robby Takac, says the performances will even expand to the surrounding area.

"I believe we have 21 stages of music this year, DJs and such," said Takac. "And some of those stages will be in the park you see behind me, Riverfront park. We're expanding the festival this year."

Bands and artists still have time to submit an entry to perform. You can find out more by clicking here.

