3-day Funk Fest returns to Buffalo

The music festival honors the musical legacy of Buffalo's very own Rick James, and all weekend long, some of the best local musicians will be playing.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Funk Fest returned Friday night.

The music festival honors the musical legacy of Buffalo's very own Rick James, and all weekend long, some of the best local musicians will be playing along with Rick James tribute bands.

There will also be plenty of vendors, live music, and of course, dancing. Organizers say it's Buffalo's best party in the park.

Organizer Marnetta Malcolm puts on the event with the help of many sponsors because of her love of community.

"It is called Buffalo Funk Fest, it is a tribute concert to Rick James, and it has been happening since 2004," Malcolm said.

On Friday, the Jefferson Avenue Block Party kicked off with music, dancing, and the Soul Train line between Glenwood and East Utica Avenue.

On Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. was the Art of Funk. It is a collaboration with the 50 Women with a Vision.

On Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., bands will perform at the Funk Fest.