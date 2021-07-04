Eric Church bringing tour to Keybank Center in September

The Gather Again Tour will take place on September 25 with all local health guidelines in place.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The reigning CMA entertainer of the year, Eric Church is bringing his North American tour to Buffalo this fall.

The Gather Again Tour will be at the Keybank Center on September 25. According to the Keybank Center, the concert will be held with whatever local health guidelines and requirements are in place at the time of the show.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m., tickets will go on pre-sale to select fans on Tuesday, May 4. Sale information for Canadian dates will be announced soon.

Additionally, Church will appear in an upcoming PSA promoting vaccine education, produced by ACM Lifting Lives, The Ad Council and COVID Collaborative and set to premiere during the ACM Awards broadcast on Sunday, April 18.

We shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again….

The Gather Again Tour is coming, visit https://t.co/UW6nq0F87U for details and to join the Church Choir for access to presale tickets. pic.twitter.com/LLGyXp4V28 — Eric Church (@ericchurch) April 7, 2021

Church recently told Billboard magazine, “It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms."

As of April 1, indoor sports venues with a capacity of at least 1,500, and outdoor sites with at least 2,500, can reopen. The indoor venues can have 10 percent capacity and outdoor venues are at the 20 percent capacity.