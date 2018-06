BUFFALO, NY - Elvis Costello and the Imposters are coming to Shea's this November.

The dates for the upcoming "Look Now and Then" tour were announced Monday, including a stop in Buffalo on Sunday November 11.

Tickets go on sale June 22 at 10 a.m., and are available on LiveNation.com, over the phone at 1-800-745-3000, or at the Shea's Box Office.

Tickets range from $43 to $128.50.

For more information, you can visit Elvis Costello's website.



© 2018 WGRZ