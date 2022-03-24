Artpark announces performers for the 2022 season

Overall, 96 performers from 10 nations and 4 continents will be featured at the popular Lewiston venue.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — There is something for everybody this summer at Artpark.

Thursday the venue announced the lineup for its 2022 season featuring 96 acts from 10 nations and four continents.

Standout events include Earth, Wind & Fire, Elvis Costello and Patti LaBelle.

Artpark's third annual Strawberry Moon festival on June 18 will feature Canadian music favorites Blue Rodeo and the award-winning Inuit 'tribal-funk' group Pamyua. The day will also include Indigenous art, food, dance, storytelling, workshops and Smoke Dance Competitions.

Indigenous artists will continue to be celebrated with programs on Earth Day, an in-person Spring Awakens program, and Indigenous Ways of Knowing during the Free Family Saturdays programming.

The current schedule of more than 30 concerts is available here with more to be announced soon.

“Our programs in performing and visual arts are inspired by the environment, and the history of Niagara, and guided by Artpark & Company’s commitment to art, nature, culture and our community’s place in the global society,” said Sonia Kozlova Clark, president.

“We have listened to our public. Many suggested we work to provide joy, as well as the challenging innovations in our time. We are asked to inspire, to educate and to reflect upon the varied histories of the land we occupy – from the powerful current of the Niagara Gorge created by the formation of the Falls, to the native cultures inhabiting this land for millenia, to the history of invention stemming from Nikola Tesla and the Creative Associates.”

A new adult education initiative is being launched this summer. The Artpark Devised Performance Institute will push boundaries of physical performance. The program will bring together international companies.

Returning will be the popular expanded Free Family Saturdays in July and August, Visual Arts Camp for three one-week sessions in July and Artpark Bridges empowering underserved people of varied abilities.