In his feelings: Drake drops Daemen College reference on new album

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're into hip-hop music, you probably know by now that Drake released a brand new album on Friday.

In one of his songs, he makes a reference to Western New York. The song is called "The Remorse," and in the track he says "Daemen College booking me to pull and speak the facts."

Daeman College released a statement Friday morning, saying it's a reference to Drake performing at the school back in 2009 before he was well known.

Drake has since won four Grammy Awards and has been nominated for 47. The new album is called "Certified Lover Boy."