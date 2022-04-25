Deadmau5 bring tour to Outer Harbor this fall

Deadmau5 is bringing his We Are Friends Tour to Buffalo on Sept. 17.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Grammy-nominated Canadian music producer deadmau5 is bringing his tour to Buffalo this fall.

The We Are Friends Tour with special guests NERO, Kasablanca and BlackGummy is coming to Outer Harbor on Sept. 17.

Deadmau5, Joel Thomas Zimmerman, was born right across the river in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Deadmau5 is known for the songs "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," as well as "Professional Griefers," "Sofi Needs A Ladder" and "I Remember."

Tickets for the show are available on MNM Presents' website and will cost between $35 - $72.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., and people are encouraged to show up early.

