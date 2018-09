BUFFALO, NY- The iconic singer Cher is coming to Buffalo!

She is bringing her "Here We Go Again" tour to the KeyBank Center April 26, 2019.

Tickets go on sale September 14 at 12pm. Ticket prices range from $37.95 to $197.95.

Tickets available online at LiveNation.com, Tickets.com or Charge By Phone at 1-888-223-6000.

© 2018 WGRZ