BUFFALO, N.Y. — The KeyBank Center announced on Monday that Chance the Rapper will be coming to Buffalo in February 2020 instead of November 2019. The artist announced his North American tour in July, and tickets went on sale in August.

The Big Day tour was originally supposed to stop in Buffalo on November 8, but is now set for February 12, 2020. According to the KeyBank Center, any tickets purchased for the November concert will be considered valid for the rescheduled date. Refunds will also be available for anyone who purchased a ticket, but cannot attend the new date. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Chance the Rapper release the following statement on his official Facebook and Instagram pages:

“I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Tickets for the rescheduled dates can be purchased here.

