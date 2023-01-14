Cami Clune, Joshua Vacanti to sing national anthem at Bills wild card game

Both were finalists in the NBC singing competition "The Voice." You'll see them together on the field Sunday at Highmark Stadium, singing the national anthem.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two local powerhouse singers, who both made a name for themselves in a national singing competition, are joining forces to kick-start Sunday's Bills game.

Earlier Friday, 2 On Your Side had a chance to speak with them during a break in their rehearsal and asked how this pairing came about for the AFC wild-card game.

"I had to pinch myself," Vacanti said. "I'm so excited. I've always wanted to sing the anthem at the Bills game, and I feel like this is such a special time to be a Bills fan, and to get to do it with Cami is like a dream come true, so I am very excited and very grateful."

Clune added: "We don't want to go too far off from the original because I think that kind of makes it, you know, I like when people stick to the original melody. But we are going to add a few twists in there that make it our own. We will spice it up, it's going to be good."

Clune and Vacanti have sung together a number of times before. They were actually in a band together when they were in their teens.